IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County teenager was arrested after deputies said he secretly recorded a woman in her home in western Iredell County.

On December 20, 2019, a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office when the woman found a camera in her house. During the investigation, deputies obtained search warrants for the home and seized several items as evidence before speaking to witnesses.

Based on the investigation, deputies charged the suspect, 18-year-old Cody Daniel Wells, of Statesville, with five counts of felony secret peeping. Wells was arrested on January 15 and given a $50,000 bond.

