STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police are investigating a 25-year-old woman's death as a homicide.

Police said Shana Harmon's body was found last Thursday near the 1400 block of 8th Street. Police originally ruled the death as "suspicious."

Officers initially searched the scene on January 16 and canvassed the area looking for potential witnesses.

Statesville Police said they believe the community has information about her death, and they are asking for the public's help.

At this time, no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

