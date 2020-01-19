GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a gun went off inside of a Greensboro Steak 'n Shake restaurant.

According to employees, two men got into an argument Sunday at the Wendover Avenue location. During that argument, they say a shot was fired.

Dozens of customers and workers took off running when they heard the shot.

"I'm running for my life, I'm just hoping they don't come this way with a gun. The only thing on my mind was to get out of the store. Get out of the store. Get far away from the store."

An employee said a customer was arguing with one of the hostesses.

"The hostess called her dad and her dad came up here. They started fighting. And the guy at the counter started shooting in the midst of them fighting."

The manager tried to act quickly, the employee said.

"My manager took the gun and he was just trying to get them to break off the fight. By this time I was already in the back getting everybody to move, go to the back door to exit out of the building."

Police said no one was hit by the bullets. But two people were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Check back for updates in this developing story.

