1 dead in Steele Creek homicide, police say

Police said one person was found dead along Barrands Lane in Steele Creek. No arrests have been made at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in an apparent homicide in the Steele Creek area in southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the victim was found dead in the 9900 block of Barrands Lane, which is near the intersection of Shopton Road West and Steele Creek Road, about one mile from the Charlotte Premium Outlets and I-485.

CMPD has not provided any further details about the incident at this time. The victim has not been identified and no suspect information has been released.

Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts