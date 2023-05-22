12-year-old, 6-year-old connected to Steele Creek robbery, CMPD says

CMPD is investigating an alleged robbery involving a 12-year-old and 6-year-old, police said. Few details have been published.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has scheduled a news conference regarding a robbery investigation involving two children.

CMPD hasn't released many details surrounding the investigation at this time other than to say it involves a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old. It's unclear exactly what happened.

The robbery happened on Diamond Creek Circle at the Coffey Creek apartments along South Tryon Street between Interstate 485 and West Arrowood Road.

CMPD scheduled a news conference to update the case at 2:30 p.m. Monday. WCNC Charlotte will have a stream of Monday's news conference on the WCNC+ streaming app as well as our YouTube channel.

