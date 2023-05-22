12-year-old, 6-year-old connected to Steele Creek robbery, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has scheduled a news conference regarding a robbery investigation involving two children.
CMPD hasn't released many details surrounding the investigation at this time other than to say it involves a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old. It's unclear exactly what happened.
The robbery happened on Diamond Creek Circle at the Coffey Creek apartments along South Tryon Street between Interstate 485 and West Arrowood Road.
CMPD scheduled a news conference to update the case at 2:30 p.m. Monday. WCNC Charlotte will have a stream of Monday's news conference on the WCNC+ streaming app as well as our YouTube channel.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.