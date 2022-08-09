Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

Glass could be seen broken on the door, a window, and product display cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday.

When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.

A sign on the door told customers the location was "temporarily closed" with the hope of reopening by Thursday. The sign says customers can call 704-583-3318 to arrange for pickup or repairs.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to inquire further.

A WCNC Charlotte viewer told the newsroom the apparent break-in may have occurred Monday.

