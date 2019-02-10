CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New video shows police taking cover in a Steele Creek neighborhood.

CMPD confirmed Tuesday that shots were fired at officers in the Wiltshire Manor Neighborhood Sunday night. CMPD says two suspects were arrested.

A separate piece of video from the same area just minutes earlier, shows two people running in front of a house on Hatton Cross Drive. Those same people then appear to run back in view of the camera and away from gunfire moments later.

Residents are in disbelief that multiple shots were fired at several different times in their neighborhood.

CMPD officers responded to the initial shooting to investigate. They learned a woman shot at multiple people who used rocks to break windows in her home.

As those officers were standing near one of the marked police cars, a suspect began shooting several rounds at them. The officers took cover, as seen from the same Ring camera.

More law enforcement responded, another investigation ensued and two 18-year old men were arrested. Jamari Young and Chris’Tavious Caldwell were charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, among other charges.

CMPD says despite the arrests, the investigation is active and ongoing.

