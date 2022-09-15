Student attacked with scissors at Charlotte school, police say

A student was stabbed with a pair of scissors during a fight at a charter school in southwest Charlotte this week, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student is facing charges after police said they stabbed another student with scissors at a charter school in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been cut during the alleged assault. According to the police report, the victim suffered bruises and scratches during the assault and refused treatment by Medic.

CMPD hasn't announced what led to the assault. A suspect was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident. The suspect's name has not been released due to their age.

No other information has been released and the investigation is ongoing. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Steele Creek Preparatory Academy for a statement.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts