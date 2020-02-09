CMPD: Suspect arrested, charged after August homicide

On September 1, Dallas Dawkins turned himself into police custody.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On August 18, one person died and another was injured after a shooting in the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road. The victim was later identified by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as Rafael Reyes.

Witnesses said a fight broke out at the City Inn, leading to guns being pulled and two men being shot. One of the victims was an innocent bystander.

CMPD had been searching for the suspect, Dallas Deonta Dawkins, since August 26. September 1, Dawkins voluntarily turned himself into police custody.

Dawkins has since been served with warrants for murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and discharging weapon into occupied property.

CMPD said the investigation into the case remains active and ongoing at this time.