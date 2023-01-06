Teen arrested after stealing car with 1-year-old inside, Gastonia police say

The child was found safe and unharmed after officers gave chase.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old is in custody after the Gastonia Police Department said the suspect stole a car with a 1-year-old inside.

The department shared details on its Facebook page on Friday. The car was reportedly stolen from the town of Dallas and was spotted by officers in Gastonia. Police gave chase, and the pursuit ended in the downtown area along Main Avenue and US-321.

The driver was taken into custody, and Gastonia Police said the child was found safe and unharmed.

Gastonia Police noted they are assisting the Town of Dallas Police Department in the investigation since the car was reportedly stolen from there.

