CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been taken into custody after a stolen vehicle overturned late Thursday evening near Charlotte's South End neighborhood, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

Officers were tracking the stolen car using the police department's helicopter when it sideswiped another car and overturned on South Tryon Street near Rampart Street, which is located between West Blvd and Remount Road.

A CMPD spokesperson said officers were not engaged in a pursuit on the ground when the crash happened around 10:50 p.m.

The driver of the stolen car, identified as a 2015 Honda, was taken into custody and transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the other car was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The name of the suspect was not immediately available.

The car was reported stolen on January 29 from a parking lot near 400 East 4th Street, which is located near the Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown Charlotte.

