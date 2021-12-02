Two suspects have been arrested

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A funeral home van that was stolen Thursday morning in north St. Louis County has been found.

St. Louis County police shared an update on Twitter Friday morning. At around 10 a.m., two suspects were arrested in Festus and the van was recovered.

The van was carrying a woman's body at the time it was stolen and police said the body also was recovered.

“THANK YOU for re-tweets, amplifying this to your audiences was a great help,” the department tweeted. “Together, we were able to get her back to her family.”

Thursday morning, police officers responded to the QuikTrip on Lusher Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was left running and unattended in the parking lot when someone got inside and drove away.

Thursday night, police released photos of persons of interest in the case, along with a picture of the van.