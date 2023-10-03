State troopers find dozens of stolen phones linked to Ohio music festival in Iredell County

Four people were arrested after North Carolina state troopers found over 150 stolen phones linked to an Ohio music festival.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Four people from Florida were arrested after North Carolina state troopers found more than 150 stolen cellphones inside their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 77 in Iredell County last week, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The incident happened along southbound I-77 near mile-marker 66 in northern Iredell County on Sept. 25. A state trooper stopped a Dodge Journey for speeding when the trooper determined there was reasonable suspicion to search the vehicle.

During the search, North Carolina State Highway Patrol recovered 152 stolen cellphones and some marijuana. The driver and three passengers in the vehicle were all arrested and charged with 20 counts each of possession of stolen property. The driver of the Dodge, identified as 29-year-old Piter Valenzuela, was also charged with possession of marijuana. All four suspects are from Orlando.

Troopers said at least 20 of the phones were confirmed to be stolen and have been linked to an open case out of Licking County, Ohio. Multiple people reported their phones were stolen during the Lost Lands Music Festival, according to Ohio authorities. Investigators are still working to identify the owners of the remaining phones and confirm when the devices were stolen.

The Licking County Sheriff's Office has been in regular contact with North Carolina state troopers to assist with the investigation. The Highway Patrol is also collaborating with other Ohio-based agencies to identify any additional victims.





Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.