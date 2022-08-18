Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase

A man was arrested in Gaston County after the suspects led deputies on a 90-minute chase, throwing plywood at deputies from the getaway vehicle.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say.

Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on Aug. 17 when they saw two people loading plywood into the back of a moving van at a construction site. The suspects sped away after being confronted by the deputies, triggering a 90-minute chase, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

During the chase, one of the suspects was seen throwing the plywood from the back of the truck at a pursuing deputy. The pursuit ended at an apartment complex off Brownstone Court in Gaston County, North Carolina.

The sheriff's office released a dash cam video of the incident.

The suspect accused of throwing the lumber from the van, identified as 63-year-old Willie Bailey of Clover, was arrested at the scene. Bailey was charged with first-degree assault and battery, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy. He's currently being held in the Gaston County jail.

"Lumber thefts from construction sites is an ongoing crime trend here in York County," Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. "A message to those who are stealing lumber, know our deputies are looking for you and we will stop you."

The driver of the box truck was able to get away and hasn't been arrested. York County deputies have not identified the suspect at this time.

Deputies recovered 50 sheets of plywood and several boxes of hardware after the chase.