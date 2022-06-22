SUV reported stolen in 2019 found in Alexander County lake

An SUV that was reported stolen in 2019 was found at the bottom of a lake in Alexander County this week, deputies said.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle that was reported stolen three years ago was found at the bottom of a lake in Alexander County this week, deputies said.

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office recovered the SUV near the Dusty Ridge Access to Lake Hickory, Sheriff Chris Bowman said. The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, was reported stolen to Hickory police in 2019.

No people were found in the vehicle, Alexander County deputies said, and it's unclear how exactly the car wound up in the lake. No further information was provided by Alexander County investigators.

Sheriff Chris Bowman and investigators with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen vehicle that was... Posted by Alexander County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

