SUV reported stolen in 2019 found in Alexander County lake

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle that was reported stolen three years ago was found at the bottom of a lake in Alexander County this week, deputies said.
The Alexander County Sheriff's Office recovered the SUV near the Dusty Ridge Access to Lake Hickory, Sheriff Chris Bowman said. The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, was reported stolen to Hickory police in 2019.
No people were found in the vehicle, Alexander County deputies said, and it's unclear how exactly the car wound up in the lake. No further information was provided by Alexander County investigators.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. It's available for free on iOS and Android devices.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.