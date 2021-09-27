Alexander County man charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting

Deputies said the shooting stemmed from a fight between the suspect and victim.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An Alexander County man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in Stony Point Sunday, deputies said.

Alexander County deputies were called to a reported shooting oh Johnny Martin Lane a few minutes for 8 p.m. When deputies got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. The victim was rushed to Iredell Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to a Charlotte hospital.

Deputies were able to determine Ricky Jarmil Wellman was a suspect in the shooting and that Wellman left the scene before police arrived. State troopers spotted Wellman's vehicle on Old Mountain Road and attempted to stop him.

Troopers said Wellman refused to pull over before he was eventually stopped on Highway 90 and South Thomas Lane in Stony Point. Wellman and another man were inside the car and both were taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Wellman and the victim at a house when Wellman went to his car and fired multiple shots into the house. Wellman, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operating a vehicle with no insurance and failure to heed a light or siren. He is being held in the Alexander County Jail on a $765,000 bond.

