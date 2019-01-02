HILDEBRAN, N.C. — Two Burke County convenience store clerks were arrested for selling alcohol to a high school student who died in a drunk driving crash Wednesday night, according to Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE).

Investigators said Cody Childress and Amanda Mullins worked at Run in 114 off South Center Street in Hildebran.

According to ALE, the clerks served alcohol to 18-year-old Myles Davis, an East Burke High School student, by purposely overriding the age verification system in the store's cash register.

Detectives said later that night, Davis got drunk and crashed his car off Highway 70-A. He died at the scene.

Childress and Mullins were charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person under the age of 21 and selling alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person. Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 1, 2019.