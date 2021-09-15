Stranger breaks into Uptown apartment, found and arrested inside bedroom when police arrive

CMPD data shows burglaries are down in the city. But an Uptown burglary left one tenant terrified in her own home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Uptown woman is ready to move after she and police said a man broke into her apartment and left it unrecognizable before being found in her bedroom.

Elizabeth Thrower says she was out of town on Sept. 4 when she got a call from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, alerting her to a break-in at her Uptown apartment at Cedar Flats.

When she returned to Charlotte, she couldn't believe the damage left behind.

"It was chaotic," she said. "It basically was like the Hulk came through."

Inside, a burglar had thrown furniture everywhere. Thrower's personal belongings, wall art, mirrors and pictures were broken and destroyed.

She felt her sense of privacy and safety was violated.

"He had ripped the closet door off its hinges," Thrower explained. "This was my dream apartment but honestly it's never going to be the same to me again."

Thrower said police were quick to act thanks to neighbors who alerted authorities.

"He had been previously trying to get into other people's apartments," Thrower explained.

Thrower said the intruder was barricaded behind her bedroom door when police arrived. When they went in to arrest him, she said the suspect was hiding in her disheveled closet.

"I felt like I was violated," she said. "[It was] very scary."

WCNC Charlotte looked at how often burglaries were happening in the Queen City.

CMPD data showed in 2020, there were more than 2,417 reported burglaries in Charlotte, down 30% from 3,472 burglaries in 2019.

So far in 2021, 1,362 burglaries have been reported in Charlotte, down 15% from the same time period in 2021.

However, the break-in at Thrower's apartment was one too many for her. She's applied to other apartments and is waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, she wants others to do everything they can to keep themselves and their homes safe.

"Anything can happen I guess," she said. "Just always be on alert."

The suspect, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with second-degree burglary and resisting police.

Jail records showed he was released on bond the same day he was arrested.

Investigators said he's responsible for thousands of dollars worth of damage.