String of fires believed arson in Shelby, including home of city's Fire and Rescue Cheif

Police are still unsure if Shelby Chief of Fire and Rescue, William Hunt was targeted. But Hunt doesn't think so.

SHELBY, N.C. — Police and fire officials are following leads in a string of fires believed to be arson, including one at the home of the Shelby Fire and Rescue Chief.

Investigators believe at least six fires were set on purpose, in several different locations around Shelby over the last few weeks.

Police are currently talking to neighbors and looking at surveillance video.

Thankfully, no one has been killed or injured but people are becoming more fearful by the day.

It's becoming a terrifying pattern. This month, there have been several fires around Shelby.

Investigators believe they were all intentional.

The latest blaze was set at the home of William Hunt, the city's chief of fire and rescue.

Shelby Fire Chief, William said everybody should be vigilant all the time.

"My wife and I said at the same time what is that?", said Hunt.

He recalls the moment his family was awakened in the middle of the night, last Thursday.

"Hear some breaking glass, crackling noises, and as I approached our front bedroom door I noticed a glow," said Hunt.

During the incident, just a few blocks down on Graham Street a car was set on fire.

Police are still unsure if Hunt was targeted. But Hunt doesn't think so.

"A target of opportunity and its coincidental that I work at the fire department," said Hunt.

Still, the community on edge. Fearful the wave of arson could become more devastating.

"We were probably in five minutes of maybe being incapacitated and not being able to wake up and respond," said Hunt.

As of right now, there is no word on a suspect.

Hunt offers some advice: "make sure they have working smoke detectors, test them often make sure they are operating"

If you have any information on this, you are asked to call Shelby police or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers.