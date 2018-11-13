CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student was taken into custody Tuesday for having a gun at East Mecklenburg High School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Demondrez Dashay Tucker, 19, was charged with charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and being in possession of a stolen firearm.

CMPD said Tucker was found by officers shortly after the incident was reported just before noon Tuesday.

No threats were made to student or staff, and the school was not placed on lockdown.

The school district told NBC Charlotte any student caught violating the Code of Student Conduct will receive appropriate disciplinary action.

