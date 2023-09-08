Student injured in off-campus shooting, CMS confirms

School leaders said it happened after a disagreement between students started "in the community," continued at school, and resulted in the off-campus shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mallard Creek High School student is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury after a shooting off-campus on Friday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The school's principal confirmed the details in an email to families, saying the shooting happened after school. It happened after a disagreement between students started "in the community," continued at school, and resulted in the off-campus shooting, school leaders said.

"Incidents of violence are troubling in our learning communities and if your child is aware of this incident it may affect their mental health," the email said, in part. "Counseling services are always available to any student or staff member who needs support. Please don’t hesitate to reach out."

Law enforcement is investigating the incident, and the district had additional law enforcement at Friday's football game.

