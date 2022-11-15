Student recounts moment shooter opened fire at UVA, killing 3 football players

Student Ryan Lynch was on the bus when the shooting happened. She spoke to ABC News about the incident Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Two days ago, five University of Virginia students were shot while on a charter bus on university grounds.

Three football players were killed in the shooting: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Two others were injured in the shooting and are receiving medical care; their identities have not been made public.

Student Ryan Lynch was on the bus, that was returning from a school trip to see a play in Washington D.C., when the shooting happened. She spoke to ABC News about the incident Tuesday.

Lynch said as the bus pulled into a school parking lot, she started to grab her things.

"And then I just started hearing gunshots coming from the back of the bus. I had no idea what it was," she said.

After a fourth gunshot, Lynch said a cloud of smoke filled the bus.

"I knew there was something really bad happening," she said.

Lynch said she hid under her backpack and a blanket as she heard the shots get closer down the aisle of the bus.

"I thought he was going to shoot me too. And I just sat there quiet, still didn't say anything. And thank goodness he just passed me and went off the bus...There was a lot of confusion. And then finally I just heard my teacher yelling for everyone to get off the bus," she recounted.

Lynch said she knew the alleged shooter, Christopher Jones. She said there were "no signs" that Jones would open fire on the bus; however, he did sit by himself during the play in D.C.

Lynch said the three victims were some of the kindest and most compassionate men she'd ever met.

"They truly lit up the room and made that class so enjoyable," Lynch said with tears in her eyes.

Lynch said several classmates tried to help the victims before they had to get off the bus.

"I just want their families to know someone was with them...And we loved them so much," Lynch said.