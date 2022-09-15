Student facing charges after loaded found at Monroe Middle, district confirms

The student involved, who has not been named, is facing charges from the Monroe Police Department.

MONROE, N.C. — A loaded gun was found at Monroe Middle School on Thursday, Union County Public Schools officials confirmed. The gun was found due to a tip from a student.

No one was injured or threatened, according to the district.

A student brought the gun to school; district leaders say school administrators and the school resource officer found the gun and secured it as soon as they were notified.

"Parents, this is a serious matter and we need your help to keep safe a learning environment for students and staff," a message to parents said, in part. "There is no place for firearms in our school and these weapons are not allowed on our campus."

The student involved, who has not been named, is facing charges from the Monroe Police Department. The school is encouraging parents to talk to students about the consequences that come with bringing weapons to schools.

School counselors and administrators are available for student support if needed.