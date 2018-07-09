UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Several more students in the Charlotte area are in trouble after two loaded guns were found at East Union Middle School in Union County this week.

A similar situation happened in Rock Hill when a student at Northwestern High School told police he spotted a gun in a classmate’s backpack. That student was arrested after police found the 9mm Glock handgun. Schools are supposed to be one of the safest places for kids, but now students are scared their classmates could bring guns into the classroom.

RELATED: 18-year-old arrested with gun in backpack at Northwestern High School

RELATED: Gun found at West Charlotte High School

School safety is always top of mind for parents, teachers and students, which is why North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson will be in Union County Friday. He and other education and law enforcement leaders will talk about safety and their plans to keep children safe at school.

In Union County, a 12-year-old was spotted showing off a loaded gun and brass knuckles at East Union Middle School. Even more shocking, it was discovered that the student had given two other 12-year-old students guns. Now all three are facing charges.

Fortunately, there was no harm to students or staff, but it’s why Johnson, Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey and Union County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan are discussing safety Friday.

“We’re here to educate your children and give them a high-quality education,” Dr. Houlihan said. “But at the end of the day, we are really focused on safety.”

© 2018 WCNC