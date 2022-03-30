Stun gun shaped like cell phone confiscated by Mecklenburg County deputies

Officials said while these sorts of items can be purchased by someone for protection, they can be very dangerous if they end up in the wrong hands.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a weapon that can be hard to detect: Deputies said they confiscated a stun gun at the security checkpoint at its gun permits and fingerprinting division.

The stun gun doesn't look like a stun gun, though. It looks like a cell phone.

Officials said while these sorts of items can be purchased by someone for protection, they can be very dangerous if they end up in the wrong hands -- or if a child gets access to one.

The sheriff's office shared a reminder that stun guns are prohibited on government-owned property as well as at schools.

