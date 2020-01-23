SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police Department is asking the public's help identifying several suspects accused of stealing liquor bottles from several ABC stores.

On December 27, 2019, around noon in the 5900 block Harbour View Boulevard, two men entered an ABC store and stole two half gallons of Ciroc Vodka and one bottle of Avion Tequila.

Both men are described in their late 30s and early 40s, heavyset and around 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches.

On January 3, around 7:45 p.m., a man entered an ABC store in the 3500 block of Bridge Road.

The man stole a bottle of Patron Tequila.

He is described wearing dark-colored overalls with a patch on the left arm and a black beanie.

Police said the man left the area in a silver-colored Honda.

The ABC store on Harbor View was also hit again a few days later on January 9.

City of Suffolk

In that incident, two men stole two bottles of Cognac and a bottle of tequila.

Police said the heavyset man is also a suspect in a theft at a Portsmouth ABC store.

The men left the scene in a gray sports utility vehicle.

If anyone can identify the subjects or has further information, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.

