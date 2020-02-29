CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot outside a private event near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood Friday.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to 500 West 32nd Street, which is a sports complex indicated by police as Ultimate Sports and Wellness Complex.

Responding emergency personnel found one man outside the venue suffering from a gunshot wound to the elbow. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was transported by Medic to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injuries, according to CMPD.

One individual has been detained for questioning but has not been formally charged, CMPD told WCNC Charlotte.

Authorities said the venue had been rented out for a private party and that this was "not a sanctioned CIAA event."

Earlier in the day, one person was shot and killed in a shooting in northeast shooting.

One dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte

In that unrelated event, CMPD is still searching for a suspect.

