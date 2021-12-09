Police said 39-year-old Jeremiah Charles Owings was initially released on bond charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Now he faces attempted murder.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are searching for a man initially released on bond after allegedly slashing the throat of a teenage girl.

According to police, officers were initially called to a home around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday after a 911 call from 39-year-old Jeremiah Charles Owings who said he had cut the girl's neck. Officers said they found him trying to stop the bleeding when they arrived.

Police said that they initially charged Owings with a felony, unlawful conduct toward a child, based on the evidence they had at the time, and arrested him.

Owings was ultimately released on a $5,000 bond on Monday before new information led to the charge being upgraded to attempted murder when it was "determined the suspect intended lethal harm when he slashed the girl with a folding blade."

However, the police have not yet been able to find him.

In addition to attempted murder, Owings also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting law enforcement officers serving the legal process.

Three other children between the ages of six and 15 were at the location at the time of the incident, police said.

As for the teen he's accused of cutting, police say she was taken to a Columbia area hospital where she has undergone surgery. Police said the victim is expected to recover.

Owings is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with no hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a brown 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Carolina license plate that reads 2282PJ.