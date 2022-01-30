x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person injured, search for suspect continues after Sunday shooting in Gastonia, police say

The Gastonia Police Department says the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Investigators with the Gastonia Police Department are asking people to come forward with any information following a shooting from Sunday night. 

The department posted on social media that officers responded to the 2300 block of Pineview Lane to a call about a man being shot. Officers took the victim to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the post. 

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call (704) 861-8000. 

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

In Other News

1 person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte