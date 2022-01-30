1 person injured, search for suspect continues after Sunday shooting in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Investigators with the Gastonia Police Department are asking people to come forward with any information following a shooting from Sunday night.
The department posted on social media that officers responded to the 2300 block of Pineview Lane to a call about a man being shot. Officers took the victim to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the post.
Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call (704) 861-8000.
WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.