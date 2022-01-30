1 person injured, search for suspect continues after Sunday shooting in Gastonia, police say

The Gastonia Police Department says the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Investigators with the Gastonia Police Department are asking people to come forward with any information following a shooting from Sunday night.

The department posted on social media that officers responded to the 2300 block of Pineview Lane to a call about a man being shot. Officers took the victim to the hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the post.

#GastoniaPd investigating shooting of adult male outside in 2300 block of Pineview Ln.



Victim taken to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect info at this time. Call rcvd 6:30pm.



Anyone w/ info about shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. pic.twitter.com/wTSskmsww1 — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) January 31, 2022

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call (704) 861-8000.

