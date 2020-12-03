CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A robbery left a woman in the hospital after being shot several times. Newly released, shocking surveillance video shows the suspect entering the restaurant to rob it.

A woman is seen confronting the suspect during the struggle, but the suspect shot her. The woman, Magda Chormova, is now recovering in the hospital.

"He wanted to kill us," Chormova said.

It happened Thursday at Mr. C's Soul Food on North Tryon Street in broad daylight.

"The guys came, decided to kill, and take just 100 and 200 (dollars)," Chormova said.

Magda was shot four times -- one bullet near her heart, anther by her pancreas, and two in her arm.

"They have to pay for what they decided to do," Chormova said.

Since the incident, 25-year-old Deonte Curry and 24-year-old Trevon Ricks have been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. CMPD says the two targeted the business.

While Chormova hopes justice is served, she's just grateful to be alive.

"The most important thing for the entire world it is the human life, not the money," Chormova said.