Suspect arrested after barricading in a home near Music Factory Blvd.

Police said it took several hours of negotiation to get the suspect to come out of the home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said its swat team has taken a man into custody after they say he barricaded himself inside a north Charlotte home.

So far, there are no words on the suspect's identity, or what led up to the incident. No one was hurt during the incident, police report.

