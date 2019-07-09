CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police charge 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr with murder and murder of an unborn child.

Back on August 12, CMPD officers were called to a reported shooting at the Tryon Park at Rivergate apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the home, they found 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers dead from a gunshot wound. Later, the medical examiner's office determined Summers was 24 weeks pregnant when she was murdered.

After Garner Sr. fleed the scene an Amber Alert was issued for Garner Sr. two children, 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr., and 1-year-old Aziyah Sana'a Garner who police believe was abducted by Garner Sr.

The Amber Alert was canceled once the two were found safe and Garner Sr. was still on the run.

Three weeks after the murder, police locate Garner Sr., arrest him and charge him with Summer's murder and the murder of an unborn child.

According to CMPD, the initial investigation shows that the shooting was a domestic violence call.