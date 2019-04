CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving a security manager at the Epicentre.

According to CMPD, the incident happened at Suite nightclub just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

A suspect stabbed a security manager before then being detained by other security employees, police say.

The victim reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.