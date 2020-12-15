A man and woman were seen on security cameras leaving the toddler behind.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A suspect is in custody after a two-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill store off of Stateline Road in Southaven around 10 am on Monday. The toddler was left with just a change of clothes in a plastic bag and a note, which did not identify him or his parents.

Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said the department received numerous tips from the community. The suspect was taken into custody in Memphis around 3:30 pm.

SPD said the investigation is still ongoing and no suspect information or charges are being released.

"We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper," Moore said. "We would also like to thank all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case. The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects."

Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center's executive director Sally Williams said this case is a reminder to not be afraid to ask for help.

"The community, in general, needs to reach out to one another, check on one another, ask how people are doing, ask how you can help," Williams said.

The organization works to provide resources for child abuse victims in DeSoto and Tate counties. She said around the holidays is when tensions can run high within families.

"A wonderful season, but emotions run high during any type of holiday season like this as well," Williams said.

The Safe Haven Law in Mississippi is only applicable when the child is within three days old. Drop off locations for parents who do not intend to pick the child back up include fire departments, hospitals, emergency services, and child protective services.

Parent Michael Thomas said he was heartbroken when he heard the news that a toddler was abandoned.

"I almost cried," Thomas said.

He said the parents should have reached out to family or friends if they were needing help.

"I was just thinking what did the parents have going on that made them do that," Thomas said.

Thomas hopes the boy will find love and kindness this holiday season.