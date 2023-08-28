Charlotte murder suspect charged in another deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was already facing murder charges for a shooting in Charlotte earlier this year is now a suspect in the killing of a man in Steele Creek last August, detectives said.
Jorge David Flores-Palma was charged with murder in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Keventz Sidney-Nesta Harris on Aug. 27, 2022. Harris was found dead in the commons area of an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte.
Flores-Palma was already in jail on multiple charges, including murder, for a second deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte that happened in March. He's been in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since his arrest on April 3. Flores-Palma is now charged with murder for the shooting of Harris.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police homicide detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
