Charlotte murder suspect charged in another deadly shooting

Jorge David Flores-Palma was already jail for a deadly shooting in March. He's now charged with murder in a second killing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was already facing murder charges for a shooting in Charlotte earlier this year is now a suspect in the killing of a man in Steele Creek last August, detectives said.

Jorge David Flores-Palma was charged with murder in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Keventz Sidney-Nesta Harris on Aug. 27, 2022. Harris was found dead in the commons area of an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte.

Flores-Palma was already in jail on multiple charges, including murder, for a second deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte that happened in March. He's been in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since his arrest on April 3. Flores-Palma is now charged with murder for the shooting of Harris.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police homicide detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.