Suspect arrested in Halloween sex assault investigation

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department used DNA evidence to link the crime to Tristian Terry Gilmore, officials explained.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the morning hours on Halloween, the department announced Monday.

Tristian Terry Gilmore, 29, was arrested Friday accused of the Oct. 31 assault, CMPD announced Monday. Investigators recovered evidence that allowed them to link DNA to Gilmore, officials said.

The victim told police she was trying to get into her car on Ethel Guest Lane around 5 a.m. when Gilmore approached her from behind and forced her at gunpoint into his vehicle. She told police Gilmore drove her to an unknown location and assaulted her. She was then forced out of Gilmore's car, police said.

Ethel Guest Lane is located just north of Uptown Charlotte along Statesville Ave.

After the alleged attack, police released photos of Gilmore and his car hoping the public would be helpful in identifying him.

Gilmore has been charged with Assault by Pointing a Firearm, Communicating Threats, Assault on a Female, first-degree Kidnapping, first-degree Sex Offense, first-degree Rape, and Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts