Third suspect arrested in connection to deadly triple shooting in Rock Hill, police say

Officers identified 21-year-old Chris’tavious Caldwell as a suspect in the murder of Omarion Small during the homicide that occurred on Gist Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Rock Hill that left three teenagers dead and a fourth injured back in April, police said.

Officers identified 21-year-old Chris’tavious Caldwell as a suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Omarion Small during the homicide that occurred on Gist Road, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Detectives with Rock Hill police, along with the Chester County Sheriff's Office, were able to locate Caldwell and take him into custody in Great Falls, South Carolina on Wednesday.

Caldwell was transported to the Rock Hill jail, police said. Caldwell is expected to have a bond hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court Thursday afternoon.

On April 26, Rock Hill police responded to the shooting on Gist Road after getting multiple calls about gunshots. Investigators said three men were in a car parked along the road when two other teenagers walked over and shot into the car.

Detectives said the person in the driver's seat, identified as Small, and 16-year-old Kam'ran Brevard, both died at the scene following an exchange of gunfire.

Another teen, 16-year-old Evanta Hart, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

MORE NEWS: Vigil held for teen killed in west Charlotte shooting

Ahmik Coleman, a 17-year-old in the front passenger seat, who exchanged gunfire, was taken to the hospital after being shot in the hand.

He was later charged with murder and is being charged as an adult.

Police located a 16-year-old who police believe drove the two teens to Gist Road the night of the incident. She was taken into custody and charged with murder as a juvenile. As she was charged as a juvenile, her identity is not being made public.



