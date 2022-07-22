Suspect arrested after stolen Catawba County EMS vehicle was seen on I-40

Officials believe the vehicle was taken from Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, where police say it was left running due to refrigerated narcotics.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston Salem man has been taken into custody after a stolen Catawba County EMS vehicle was seen on I-40 Friday, officials confirmed.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was notified that the stolen vehicle was traveling west on I-40 toward Iredell County Friday shortly before 10:30 a.m.

State troopers found the vehicle near mile marker 154 on I-40. When the driver wouldn't stop, a pursuit ensued. At one point, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office deployed a tire deflation device, stopping the vehicle around mile marker 150.

The driver, 37-year-old Ervin Dewayne Alexander of Winston Salem, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony speed to elude as well as other traffic offenses by the State Highway Patrol.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office also made charges, which are pending.

