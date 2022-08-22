CMPD SWAT team activated for barricaded suspect in east Charlotte

CMPD's Swat Team is attempting to de-escalate a situation in the Hickory Grove area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department activated its SWAT team to handle a situation involving a barricaded suspect on Monday.

CMPD says the incident began around 2:59 p.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call about someone communicating threats on Leaning Pine Lane.

The subjects involved in that incident were separated and left the scene, as did the officers. Investigators later learned that the suspect was also a suspect in an unrelated crime in Charlotte.

Officers returned to the home on Leaning Pine Lane to serve an arrest warrant. However, the suspect is refusing to cooperate, according to police.

CMPD says the SWAT team is attempting to de-escalate the situation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and if they must be in the area they are requested to follow the instructions of officers at the scene.

No information has been given on the suspect's identity or the pending charges.