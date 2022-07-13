Suspect barricades himself at Huntersville home; SWAT on scene

A man wanted on multiple arrest warrants has barricaded himself at his residence. Police say there is no threat to the public.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A man wanted on multiple arrested warrants was taken away on a stretcher on Wednesday in Huntersville after barricading himself in his home.

According to police, the man is wanted on multiple arrest warrants for charges related to domestic violence and property crimes.

The scene took place in the Plum Creek neighborhood on Old Statesville Road. Police attempted to execute the search warrant on Wednesday but the man barricaded himself in a home.

The Huntersville Police Department's SWAT unit was at the scene. People in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated but police say there is no active threat to the public.

After an hours-long standoff, paramedics were seen transporting a stretcher. No information is known at this time on the suspect's condition.

