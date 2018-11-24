CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting was under investigation near I-77 and Remount Road Friday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Police said the shooting was on the front porch.

About ten minutes later, a man called 911 and told dispatchers he shot the victim, according to investigators. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby business in the 100 block of Remount Road.

Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers said the victim and suspect knew each other; their names were not released.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC