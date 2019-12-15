COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a man who they say carjacked three elderly people in the Columbia area.

Desmond Dewayne Hillis, 33, of Alabama was arrested this week.

Officers say on December 9, Hillis came to Richland County from Rock Hill in a vehicle he'd stolen from an elderly family member.

Around 3:45 p.m. that day, officers say he drove up to a home where an elderly man was picking up his mail. The victim has left his car running in the driveway while he picked up the mail.

Officers say Hillis went up to the victim and asked him for directions to Alabama, then asked him for money. Officers say Hillis then jumped out of the vehicle he had and jumped into the victim's Nissan Pathfinder. The victim tried to stop Hillis but was unsuccessful, deputies say.

Investigators say Hillis was then involved in multiple hit and run incidents over the next several hours. On December 10, he was arrested by the Columbia Police Department after they say he failed to carjack another vehicle.

According to officers, the victim wouldn't give him his keys, and stopped Hillis until law enforcement arrived.

Hillis was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.