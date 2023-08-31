Suspect charged in connection to 2021 homicide

Michael Camp's next of kin has been informed of the arrest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 19-year-old has been charged in connection to a 2021 Charlotte homicide, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He was already in custody in Mecklenburg County for an unrelated murder.

In July of 2021, 33-year-old Michael Camp died from his injuries after being shot in the area of Pressley Road, between Clanton Road and South Tryon Street.

Over two years later, 19-year-old Cameron Sadler was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective.

