Suspect charged in 11 break-ins across Charlotte

Police charged a man in connection with nearly a dozen break-ins at businesses across Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man in connection with nearly a dozen business break-ins that happened across Charlotte over the span of nine days.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported break-in at the Chicken King on Nations Ford Road on the morning of Jan. 23. When officers got to the store, they discovered a suspect broke into the business overnight and stole property.

Over the next nine days, 10 more businesses were broken into. In many of these cases, property was stolen. Police said the crime spree came to an end on Feb. 2 when they captured a suspect trying to breaking into the Tryon House restaurant on East Exmore Street.

Other businesses that were broken into included Sugar Creek Brewing Company and Protagonist, both located on Southside Drive, as well as Queen Park Social.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Avila-Raudales, was interviewed by detectives before he was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail. Avila-Raudales was charged with 10 felony counts of breaking and entering and 10 counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

The investigation into the break-ins is still active. Any person with information about any of the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.