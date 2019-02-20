CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have identified a man shot and killed after a fight in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report 52-year-old Titus Campbell was found dead in a home on Tresevant Avenue just off Freedom Drive and Tuckaseegee Road around 3:30 a.m.

During a press conference, CMPD detectives said a dispute in the house led up to the shooting. Several people who were in the house at the time were interviewed by detectives.

CMPD has charged 26-year-old Jamarkus Crawford with the murder of Titus Campbell.

Information and evidence gathered during the investigation led to identify Crawford as the suspect. Detectives requested the assistance of the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team in finding him.

Crawford was arrested without incident, officials say. He was then brought to police headquarters, interviewed and then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.