Suspect charged in death of man in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect has been charged in the death of a man in Gastonia, according to police.

On Aug. 3, the Gastonia Police Department responded to an assault call at a home around 2:30 a.m. along Belfast Drive near Shannon Bradley Road.

Upon arrival, officers found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead in the home from a stab wound.

During the investigation, detectives identified 55-year-old Kevin Ramon Mosby as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Mosby was arrested at a hotel on Bessemer City Road without incident on Aug. 18, police said.

Mosby was taken to the Gaston County Jail where he was charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Officers said at this time it is not known if Mosby and Watts knew each other.

The incident remains under investigation.

