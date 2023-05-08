CMPD: 2 men charged after armed robbery, kidnapping

CMPD said the woman was eventually let out of the car and alerted police.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers freed a kidnapping victim on April 28, according to the department.

CMPD said just after 1 a.m. on April 28, officers got a call about a robbery at the 7-Eleven on North Graham Street.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old William Morgan, is believed to have robbed the 7-Eleven at gunpoint and then forced a woman out of the store and into the car she arrived in, according to CMPD. Morgan also made the driver of that car drive away from the store, before forcing that man into the trunk of the car.

CMPD said the woman was eventually let out of the car and alerted police.

Officers caught up with Morgan, freed the kidnapped driver who was in the trunk, and arrested Morgan as well as 28-year-old Jeremy Nash. Morgan has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Nash has been charged with kidnapping.

MORE NEWS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts