Suspect involved in a chase that killed mother and son to appear in court Tuesday

Chanceler Johnson is charged with eluding arrest at the time of a deadly crash.

HICKORY, N.C. — The man accused of leading police on a chase that killed a mother and her son is expected to appear in Catawba County court on Tuesday.



Officials in Hickory said 24-year-old Chanceler Johnson turned himself in to the police Tuesday. Officials said he was on the run for days after police issued several warrants.

Johnson was scheduled to appear in court in Catawba County on last week, but the hearing was continued to Tuesday as he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Chanceler's state of mind right is just horrified by what happened in this case," Johnson's attorney, Lisa Dubs, told WCNC Charlotte.

Police said Johnson was the driver of the motorcycle that was fleeing from police. A Hickory police officer tried to pull the motorcycle over for careless and reckless driving and not displaying a license plate. Hickory police said the driver refused to stop, and the officers pursued the motorcycle in a chase.

As the motorcycle and the officer reached the intersection of Highway 70 SW and 13th Street, Cynthia Nicole Lail drove her minivan into the intersection and was struck by the pursuing officer's car.

In response to a WCNC Charlotte inquiry, the Hickory Police Department released its pursuit policy. The 11-page document is intended to regulate when officers do and do not chase. The policy shows much of the decision-making is left up to the discretion of the officer.

