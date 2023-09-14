Suspect in Chester County shooting investigation at large

The suspect in a Sept. 12 murder investigation is on the run, the Chester County Sheriff's Office announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect in a Chester County murder investigation is on the run.

The sheriff's office obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in a gun-related murder that took place Sept. 12 in an area off of Old Winnsboro Road in the Great Falls area of Chester County.

The warrant names 25-year-old Zyterrion Jamal White, charging him with murder.

White is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

A statement from the sheriff's office said White was out of jail on bond when the murder took place.

White had previously been arrested in Lancaster County for charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and aggravated assault and battery.

After being released on bond in May 2022, White has been free but monitored by an electronic ankle device.

Chester County asks anyone with information on White's whereabouts to call 803-385-5433.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.