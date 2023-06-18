Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Wingate, deputies say

Union County deputies have not released the identity of the victim or suspect at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINGATE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a home in the Wingate area late Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the incident along Clark Street, just off Ansonville Road, following a 911 call indicating a shooting had just happened where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, according to deputies.

Union County deputies have not released the identity of the victim or suspect at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.



